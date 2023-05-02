29,464 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Macy’s stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1654 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

