3,017,496 Shares in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Purchased by B. Riley Securities Inc.

B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,000. Marchex makes up about 1.1% of B. Riley Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. B. Riley Securities Inc. owned 7.11% of Marchex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHX remained flat at $1.87 during trading on Tuesday. 3,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,585. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. Analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

