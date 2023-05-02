34,117 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,117 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 665,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.06. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 64.43%. The firm had revenue of $51.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $95,310.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,725.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

