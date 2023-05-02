3,538 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

