41,814 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,339,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after acquiring an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,536,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 272,942 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 380,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 234,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $70.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

