4,757 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

