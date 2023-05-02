50,000 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Purchased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $44.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have commented on APP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

