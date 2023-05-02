51job Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

51job reiterated their maintains rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

IP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.55.

International Paper Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,630. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

