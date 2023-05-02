521 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,139.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 300,482 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

