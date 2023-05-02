72,519 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

See Also

