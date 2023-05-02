7,394 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $76.59. 2,451,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,781. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

