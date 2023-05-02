7Pixels Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.74 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00007447 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $34.74 million and approximately $8,932.74 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.14827746 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,220.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

