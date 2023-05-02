895 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.48) to GBX 2,750 ($34.36) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.72) to GBX 4,890 ($61.09) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

NYSE:DEO opened at $182.49 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $201.10. The company has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

