992 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 992 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $238.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.88.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.56.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

