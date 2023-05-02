Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,639 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. GHE LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 60,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,037. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $192.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

