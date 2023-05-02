AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,140,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 16,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 1.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,097. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.