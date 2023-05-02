Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.76

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 56583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam

Abcam Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abcam by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 36,670 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Abcam by 820.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Abcam by 6.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 706,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,749,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 2,741.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.