Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.76

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 56583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday.
Abcam Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
