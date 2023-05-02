ABCMETA (META) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $153.28

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $153.28 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002057 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $131.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

