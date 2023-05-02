Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an accumulate rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,413,000 after buying an additional 215,553 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

