Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an accumulate rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,413,000 after buying an additional 215,553 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

