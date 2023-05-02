Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $276.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,331. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The stock has a market cap of $174.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

