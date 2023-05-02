Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 10.6% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $401,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.07. The stock had a trading volume of 132,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,669. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.