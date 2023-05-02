Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VOO traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.10. 2,643,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,386. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.13. The firm has a market cap of $285.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

