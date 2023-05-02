Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,634 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $83,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. 7,948,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,507,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.