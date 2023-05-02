Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 68,631 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,631 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IJH traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.81. 939,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.38.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

