Accredited Investors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.31 on Tuesday, hitting $202.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,049. The stock has a market cap of $279.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

