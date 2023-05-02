Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 101,150 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

MGK stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.78. The company had a trading volume of 111,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.46. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

