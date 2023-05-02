Accredited Investors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after buying an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.49 on Tuesday, reaching $182.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,285. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.10.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

