Achain (ACT) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Achain (ACT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $204,204.46 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004322 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003247 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002578 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

