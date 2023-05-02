Addison Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.81. 1,417,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,989. The firm has a market cap of $404.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.