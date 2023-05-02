Addison Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,412,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,127,327. The firm has a market cap of $275.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

