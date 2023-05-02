Addison Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of GMF traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,037. The company has a market capitalization of $355.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $107.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

