Addison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 2,098.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,431. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $20.66.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

