Addison Advisors LLC Sells 13,404 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,575.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 117,926 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 66,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,746,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,855,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. 195,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.82.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

