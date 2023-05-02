Admiral Group plc (ADM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,298 ($28.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,868.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,123.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,108.08. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($21.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,561 ($32.00).
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.13), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($27,172.98). In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.98) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,977.01). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.13), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($27,172.98). Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.