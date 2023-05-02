Admiral Group plc (ADM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,298 ($28.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,868.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,123.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,108.08. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($21.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,561 ($32.00).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.13), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($27,172.98). In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.98) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,977.01). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.13), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($27,172.98). Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Admiral Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.61) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.86) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($32.17) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.86) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,160 ($26.99) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,201.50 ($27.50).

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

