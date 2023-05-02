ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.82

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 186247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $692.73 million, a P/E ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

