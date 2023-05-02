Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Up 13.3% in April

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:AENZ remained flat at $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777. Aenza S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

