Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day moving average is $150.79. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.06.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

