Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,247,600 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 3,737,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Africa Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $897.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.26. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production associated with oil and gas assets. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. Its portfolio of exploration assets includes Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone (AGC).

