Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

