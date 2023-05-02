Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 263,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $80,843.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,607.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 132,524 shares of company stock valued at $116,621 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 677,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

