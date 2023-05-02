Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Given New C$23.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Price Performance

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock opened at C$17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$789.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.95. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.61 and a 12-month high of C$19.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

In other news, Senior Officer Jordan Lee Primeau sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$27,200.00. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

