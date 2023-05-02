Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:ALDX remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. 287,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,791. The company has a current ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $590.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

