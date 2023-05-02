Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $178.15

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $178.15 and last traded at $178.15, with a volume of 5504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ALX shares. TheStreet lowered Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander’s Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $920.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.32 and its 200-day moving average is $218.59.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 40.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at $3,030,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.2% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 152,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

