Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -134.38%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

