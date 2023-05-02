Alico (ALCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.53). Alico had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. On average, analysts expect Alico to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.04 million, a P/E ratio of -263.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Alico has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 1,503.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Alico by 77.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 1,068.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

