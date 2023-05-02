Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $611.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.32 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALGT opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.00 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $157.91.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,189 shares of company stock worth $897,749. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

