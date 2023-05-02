Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APYRF. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

APYRF stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.