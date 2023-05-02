AlloVir (ALVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect AlloVir to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir Stock Performance

Shares of ALVR stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 69,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,605. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at AlloVir

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALVR. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $31,193.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,518.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,973 shares of company stock worth $37,000. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AlloVir by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AlloVir by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AlloVir by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.