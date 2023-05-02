AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys 2,487 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

