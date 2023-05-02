AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

